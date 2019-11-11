Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of BCC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 470,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

In related news, insider Stewart David bought 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $45,276.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,081,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,807,000 after purchasing an additional 259,027 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,022.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 143,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 130,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,927,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 126,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

