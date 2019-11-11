BOMB Trading Up 39.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00012557 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a market cap of $1.05 million and $55,950.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048536 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00089291 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001257 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00077908 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,805.63 or 1.00279887 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000620 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000515 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 956,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 955,416 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

