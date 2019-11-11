Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $12.68 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $12.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $12.83. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2021 earnings at $125.94 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.78 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,107.52.

Booking stock opened at $1,879.19 on Monday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,081.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,998.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,899.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Booking by 51.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,893,000 after purchasing an additional 120,885 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Booking by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Booking by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

