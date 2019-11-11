Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Greystone Managed Investments Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 88,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $400,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,072 shares of company stock worth $4,188,092. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

BSX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.14. 206,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,209,796. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

