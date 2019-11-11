BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0485 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $34,356.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009674 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001760 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,618,748 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

