Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $152.00 at Citigroup

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BFAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger H. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,423 shares of company stock worth $4,860,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.