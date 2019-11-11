Brokerages Anticipate Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Brokerages predict that Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $0.35. Vistra Energy posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 403.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vistra Energy.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

VST stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,304.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

