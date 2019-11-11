Brokerages Expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.24. Health Insurance Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIIQ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.94. 432,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.43. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

