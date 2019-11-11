Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

NYSE HEP opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.73. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $31.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.6725 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.