Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post $1.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $40,910,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $2,997,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 174,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

