Brokerages Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Target Price at $12.00

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DouYu International stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.78. 538,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,086. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.