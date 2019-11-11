Brokerages Set GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Price Target at $8.25

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

GLYC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GLYC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. 202,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.54 and a current ratio of 17.54. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $252.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,668,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $5,306,612.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AXA grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

