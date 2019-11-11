BWS Financial Increases Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target to $220.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $150.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UI. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of UI traded up $7.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.31. 7,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.11. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $177.65.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.95 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 206.17% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.