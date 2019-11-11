Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Up 2%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.63, approximately 6,820,089 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 11,270,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

