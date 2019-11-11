Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 10.6%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares shot up 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.76, 406,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 201,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLMT. BidaskClub raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 90.99% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $896.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter worth $61,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

