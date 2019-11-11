Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 73.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $110.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.13.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

