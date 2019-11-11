Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $35.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 126.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,758,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,379 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,997,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 920,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 146,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2,140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 705,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 601,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77,142 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.