CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stake Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

KMX stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 221,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,080. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $96.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.