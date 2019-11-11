CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CECE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 102.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 3,401.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

