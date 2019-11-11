CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

CPYYY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CENTRICA PLC/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CENTRICA PLC/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,928. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

