Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of CCS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.51. 5,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,082,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,222 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.