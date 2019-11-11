CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 100518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEU. Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $486.35 million and a P/E ratio of 16.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$312.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

