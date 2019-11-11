Claymore Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,498.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00230636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.01503952 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00127792 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

