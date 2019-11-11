Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) to Issue $0.17 — Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:PSF opened at $29.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

