Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. 604,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.