Comparing TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) & Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) and Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TG Therapeutics and Allakos.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Allakos 0 0 1 0 3.00

TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.81%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Allakos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Allakos shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Allakos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Allakos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 5,089.91 -$173.48 million N/A N/A Allakos N/A N/A -$43.54 million ($2.20) -33.24

Allakos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TG Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allakos has a beta of -1.38, meaning that its share price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and Allakos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -99,488.13% -496.99% -150.99% Allakos N/A -36.97% -34.45%

Summary

Allakos beats TG Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. The company has five B-cell targeted drug candidates in clinical development, with the lead two therapies, such as Ublituximab and Umbralisib in pivotal trials for CLL, NHL, and MS. Its Ublituximab is a novel anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody that has been glycoengineered for enhanced potency over first generation antibodies; and Umbralisib is an oral, once daily inhibitor of PI3K delta. The company also develops TG-1501, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody; TG-1701, an oral Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase; and TG-1801, an anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

