Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) PT Raised to $60.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.38. 318,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $60.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 41.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

