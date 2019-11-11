Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.46, approximately 19,063 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 642,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.97.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.