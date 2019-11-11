Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $172.00

Shares of Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.27), with a volume of 23358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.27).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 183.22. The stock has a market cap of $166.16 million and a P/E ratio of 18.26.

About Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

