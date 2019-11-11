CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) Trading 21.1% Higher

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI)’s stock price traded up 21.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.86, 638,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 527% from the average session volume of 101,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get CUI Global alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CUI Global Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CUI Global by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 502,500 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of CUI Global by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 984,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 254,518 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of CUI Global by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 839,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CUI Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 797,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of CUI Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 226,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.