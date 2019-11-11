Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 2,135.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dean Foods were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC grew its position in Dean Foods by 31.3% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 524,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 124,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,225 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 272,927 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric Beringause purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Dean Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

DF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 153,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,354. Dean Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

