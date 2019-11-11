Desjardins Weighs in on Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$49.51 million during the quarter.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.