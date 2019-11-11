DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.67.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.68. 1,518,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 685.60 and a beta of 0.64. DexCom has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $205.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $1,380,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $223,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,222 shares of company stock worth $16,407,406. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DexCom by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.