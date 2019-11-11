Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Research Coverage Started at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.47.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.59.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 22.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

