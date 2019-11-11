DigitalNote (XDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $393.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $393.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00710014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002832 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.