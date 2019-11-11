Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $79.95. 82,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

