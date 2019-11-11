DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

DSL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. 2,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $20.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

