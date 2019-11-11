Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

DBL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,477. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64.

About Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

