Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.84.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.25. 12,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,273. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $110.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In other Dover news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

