DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.30

Shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 32056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DSDVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

About DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

