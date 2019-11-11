Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities cut Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.03.

Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 212,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,458. The company has a market cap of $309.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.92. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert John Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,218,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 860,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

