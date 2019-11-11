Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

ELEEF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,897. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

