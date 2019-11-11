Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $45.00 target price on Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $36.04. 260,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $355.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.73 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

