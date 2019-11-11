Energycoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Energycoin has a market cap of $138,897.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

