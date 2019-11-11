Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on ERF. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

