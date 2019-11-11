Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDP. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

GDP opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 250,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,948,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.