Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 11th (BIDU, DISCA, DR, FISV, GMED, GOOGL, HEES, INMB, LB, LBTYA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 11th:

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$5.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiserv enjoys a dominant position in the financial and payments solutions business on the back of broad and diverse customer base and continued technology upgrades. The company's diversified product portfolio helps attract a steady flow of customers. Prudent business moves in the form of acquisitions and partnerships have been growth catalysts. The company's shareholder-friendly moves boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share and consequently its share price, which has outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, the company’s core banking products and services are part of a highly competitive market. The industry is getting more competitive with the entry of several non-banking bodies. Fiserv's policy of acquiring a large number of companies results in some integration risk.”

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical posted mixed third -quarter results with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the mark. On a positive note, the company witnessed strength in the United States and the international regions as well as in the Musculoskeletal solutions and Enabling Technologies segments. Implant pull-through from ExcelsiusGPS placements and back-to-back record sales force recruiting years were the primary growth drivers. Internationally, spine business grew by 15% in the third quarter, ahead of the market in almost all significant geographies. Globus Medical has outperformed its industry in the past three months. However, the pricing scenario is persistently tough for Globus Medical.”

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital to $1,450.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $36.00 to $40.00.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Global is suffering from continued customer loss in the video segment, primarily due to stiff competition. Additionally, declining cable revenues, and discouraging data and voice subscriber addition do not bode well for the stock. Weak performance by Virgin Media hurt third-quarter 2019 results. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company is expected to benefit from increasing Internet speed and expanding mobile subscriber base. Virgin Media’s net postpaid subscriber additions were impressive in the reported quarter. Moreover, increased ARPU owing to price increases is a positive for the top line. The company’s plan to reduce corporate costs is expected to boost profitability. Further, Liberty Global’s improving liquidity position makes it an attractive bet for investors.”

CIBC began coverage on shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nektar reported encouraging third-quarter results wherein earnings and sales beat estimates. The company has a promising pipeline with several regulatory updates/data-readouts lined up for the next several quarters. Moreover, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. The blockbuster collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 significantly boosted Nektar’s cash resources. It also has encouraging co-development deals with other pharma companies. The deals boost revenues and reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company’s results in the future. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $160.00 to $190.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Capital currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $360.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regeneron’s third-quarter results were impressive as the company beat on both sales and earnings, driven by the label expansion of blockbuster drug Eylea and strong Dupixent sales in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and asthma. The company’s efforts to expand the label of its approved drugs Eylea and Dupixent, and concurrently develop the pipeline are encouraging. The immuno-oncology platform, which includes Libtayo and a wide portfolio of bispecific antibodies, is progressing well too. However, the company is highly dependent on Eylea for growth and the drug is expected to face competition by the end of the year, which will adversely impact sales. Pipeline setbacks are a concern as well. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a positive rating to a neutral rating.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $150.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at National Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50.

