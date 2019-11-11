ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 150,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,655,000 after acquiring an additional 185,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,627,000 after acquiring an additional 242,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,722,000 after acquiring an additional 95,784 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,842,000 after acquiring an additional 97,909 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $199.72 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $200.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.98.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

