EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $517,452.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $517,452.00 and $693,846.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00071160 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00386732 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011432 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012376 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008239 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

