Everipedia (IQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $488,042.00

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $488,042.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, BigONE, OTCBTC and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00230602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.01502696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031010 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00128829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,006,358,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,318,389,302 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Upbit, Bitfinex, BigONE, DragonEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.